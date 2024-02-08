Advertisement

Pune: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has scheduled a 19-day traffic closure in the surrounding area of the Warje Rosary School Underpass on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway for joint expansion and repair work. Shashikant Borate, the Deputy Commissioner of the Pune City Traffic Branch, has issued provisional orders.

Beginning on January 15, 2024, and lasting until February 2, 2024, the lane on Satara Lane that is next to the Warje Rosary School Underpass on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway will be temporarily blocked. During the specified duration, one of the three lanes leading to Satara near the Warje Rosary School Underpass on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway would be closed. The service road and the remaining two lanes will be used for traffic diversion.

It is noteworthy that, in accordance with a statement from the Pune Traffic Police, the Sadhu Vaswani Bridge in the Bund Garden and Koregaon Park area is also slated for demolition. Traffic delays may occur in certain areas as a result of a new bridge that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is developing. Traffic changes were put into place with effect from January 10, 2024, and will remain in force until further notice in order to guarantee effective traffic flow in certain areas.