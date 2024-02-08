Advertisement

Pune: The enlargement of the Katraj-Kondhwa route has been accelerated, along with the construction of a new 12-meter-wide alternative road, in a significant development intended to improve traffic congestion. In the next several days, traffic is expected to begin traveling on this alternate road, which connects Khadi Machine Chowk to Katraj. However, the intersection's signal systems and street lighting must be completed before traffic may begin.

The main reason for the delays in the Katraj-Kondhwa road expansion project, which was started in 2018, was difficulties in obtaining land. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been aggressive in acquiring the required land by holding lengthy conversations with landowners over the past year. Consequently, land for a new road segment between Khadi Machine Chowk and Kanha Hotel Chowk has been acquired. In order to relieve traffic on the current Katraj-Kondhwa route, a 12-meter alternate road has been built while the full development of the projected 50-meter wide road is still pending.

Along the new road, signal systems will be placed at major intersections including Khadi Machine Chowk and Tilekar Nagar Chowk to guarantee smooth traffic movement. In order to maintain traffic control even during peak hours and provide inhabitants with a smooth commute, signals have been strategically placed. The freshly built road from Khadi Machine to Katraj and the current route from Kanha Veg to Khadi Machine Chowk will both be available for traffic. It is anticipated that this action will significantly improve connectivity and lessen traffic between these important locations.