English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Pune Traffic Alert: New Road Constructed To Ease Congestion At Katraj-Kondhwa Road - Details Inside

Pune: Along new road, signal systems will be placed at major intersections including Khadi Machine Chowk and Tilekar Nagar to guarantee smooth traffic movement

Pritam Saha
Pune: Katraj-Kondhwa Road Expansion
Pune: Katraj-Kondhwa Road Expansion | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: The enlargement of the Katraj-Kondhwa route has been accelerated, along with the construction of a new 12-meter-wide alternative road, in a significant development intended to improve traffic congestion. In the next several days, traffic is expected to begin traveling on this alternate road, which connects Khadi Machine Chowk to Katraj. However, the intersection's signal systems and street lighting must be completed before traffic may begin. 

The main reason for the delays in the Katraj-Kondhwa road expansion project, which was started in 2018, was difficulties in obtaining land. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been aggressive in acquiring the required land by holding lengthy conversations with landowners over the past year. Consequently, land for a new road segment between Khadi Machine Chowk and Kanha Hotel Chowk has been acquired. In order to relieve traffic on the current Katraj-Kondhwa route, a 12-meter alternate road has been built while the full development of the projected 50-meter wide road is still pending.

Advertisement

Along the new road, signal systems will be placed at major intersections including Khadi Machine Chowk and Tilekar Nagar Chowk to guarantee smooth traffic movement. In order to maintain traffic control even during peak hours and provide inhabitants with a smooth commute, signals have been strategically placed. The freshly built road from Khadi Machine to Katraj and the current route from Kanha Veg to Khadi Machine Chowk will both be available for traffic. It is anticipated that this action will significantly improve connectivity and lessen traffic between these important locations.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun, Vivek Attend Indian Police Force Actor's Reception

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement