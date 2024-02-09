Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

Pune Traffic Alert: Police Makes Wearing A Helmet Mandatory With A Meme, 'Don't Hang Your Future'

Pune: Action was taken in response to an increase in accidents, where the percentage of unintentional deaths among bikers without helmets is noticeably higher

Pritam Saha
Pune: Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar addressed media on Wednesday night over the requirement for two-wheeler riders to wear helmets. Announcing that an awareness campaign will be launched prior to any decisions being made regarding mandatory helmet enforcement, Kumar emphasized the existing legal necessity for helmet use. "Bikers must wear helmets according to law. Prior doing anything else, a helmet awareness campaign will be launched." According to Police Commissioner Kumar, a decision about helmet requirements would be made following consultations with relevant stakeholders. 

Pune City Traffic Police Meme

The action was taken in response to an increase in accidents in Pune, where the percentage of unintentional deaths among bikers without helmets is noticeably higher. Several civic organizations have resisted helmet compulsion, claiming concerns about traffic congestion and slow-moving vehicles, despite the fact that wearing helmets is already mandated by law  to prevent such tragedies. The Pune City Traffic Police shared a meme on X, the previous Twitter, to raise awareness. The caption reads, “Don't hang your future. Wear a helmet.”

Problem Of Traffic Jam

Kumar highlighted the daily struggles residents experience as a result of prolonged traffic jams while addressing the larger problem of traffic congestion in the city. Ten to twelve main roadways and squares (hotspots) have been designated for intervention in an attempt to address the issue. While there is a little chance for quick outcomes, talks with the municipality and relevant organizations are under progress to find practical answers. 

Ganeshkhind Road, Anand Rishiji Maharaj Chowk in front of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shivajinagar, Aundh, Baner, Pashan, Swargate area, Katraj Kondhwa Road, Khadi Machine Chowk, Wagholi, Nagar Road, and Navale bridges are among the important intersections and areas that have been identified for focused efforts in the first phase. Achieving a balance between enforcing safety standards and resolving the concerns of many stakeholders about traffic management in Pune is the goal of the proposed awareness campaign and current negotiations.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

