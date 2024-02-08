Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Pune Traffic Alert: Save The WhatsApp Number For Reporting Incidents And Accidents On Road

In order to report traffic-related occurrences and violations quickly and conveniently, citizens are asked to save the recently created number in their contact

Pritam Saha
Pune Traffic Alert: Save This Number To Report Accidents On Road
Pune Traffic Alert: Save This Number To Report Accidents On Road | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Pune: Pune Traffic Police announced the opening of a new WhatsApp number, 8087240400, in an effort to increase public involvement in upholding traffic discipline and ensuring road safety. The official announcement was sent out at 7:02 PM on January 12, 2024, through a tweet. "We appreciate your help in guaranteeing traffic safety", the message said. Pune Traffic Police has launched this new WhatsApp number, 8087240400, whereby the public can report accidents or events on roads. 

Pune Traffic Police: Save The Number

In order to report traffic-related occurrences and violations quickly and conveniently, citizens are asked to store the recently created number in their contacts. The initiative's goal is to maximize community involvement's ability to uphold traffic safety regulations and promote a culture of compliance. Pune Traffic Police stress the need of individuals being watchful and reporting issues as soon as they arise in order to handle them effectively and on time. The goal of this project is to improve traffic management in the city by giving citizens an easy-to-use platform to report issues more quickly and easily. 

Pune Traffic Police intend to increase community involvement and facilitate event reporting by utilizing WhatsApp's extensive user base. Effectively tackling traffic issues has been made possible by citizens' reporting of instances. The Pune Traffic Police has taken a proactive move by introducing a new WhatsApp number in an effort to use technology and community involvement to create a more orderly and safe traffic environment. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

