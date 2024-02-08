Advertisement

Pune: Pune Traffic Police announced the opening of a new WhatsApp number, 8087240400, in an effort to increase public involvement in upholding traffic discipline and ensuring road safety. The official announcement was sent out at 7:02 PM on January 12, 2024, through a tweet. "We appreciate your help in guaranteeing traffic safety", the message said. Pune Traffic Police has launched this new WhatsApp number, 8087240400, whereby the public can report accidents or events on roads.

Pune Traffic Police: Save The Number

In order to report traffic-related occurrences and violations quickly and conveniently, citizens are asked to store the recently created number in their contacts. The initiative's goal is to maximize community involvement's ability to uphold traffic safety regulations and promote a culture of compliance. Pune Traffic Police stress the need of individuals being watchful and reporting issues as soon as they arise in order to handle them effectively and on time. The goal of this project is to improve traffic management in the city by giving citizens an easy-to-use platform to report issues more quickly and easily.

Pune Traffic Police intend to increase community involvement and facilitate event reporting by utilizing WhatsApp's extensive user base. Effectively tackling traffic issues has been made possible by citizens' reporting of instances. The Pune Traffic Police has taken a proactive move by introducing a new WhatsApp number in an effort to use technology and community involvement to create a more orderly and safe traffic environment.