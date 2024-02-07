Advertisement

Pune: On Saturday morning, a five-vehicle collision on the Pune-Satara highway caused significant traffic delays near Sevadi. The crane belonging to the National Route Authority took a while to reach the location. Sources claim that because of an outstanding bill, the contractor who was supposed to provide the crane had not sent it to the scene of the tragedy. This delay made it more difficult to quickly mobilize substitute cranes.

The incident happened in Sevadi on Friday night when a tempo crashed into a pole after breaking through the divider. The partition collapsed, causing three cars to come to a stop: a motorcar, a pick-up truck, and a state transport bus. This led to a massive pile-up. The motorcar then fell from the flyover after being struck from behind by a fast truck. Amazingly, the ST bus avoided collapsing off the bridge, averting a possible disaster.

However, there were no reports of serious injuries among the car's occupants. The National Highway Authority's crane, which handles accidents and emergencies, took over three hours to get at the scene of the incident, despite the Rajgad police and witnesses providing timely assistance. Due to this delay, authorities had to remove the cars from the road using a private crane, which caused a lengthy traffic bottleneck that annoyanced passengers for the same amount of time.