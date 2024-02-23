Advertisement

Pune: In light of the Sadhu Vaswani Bridge's reconstruction, the Pune Traffic Police has implemented temporary traffic modifications in Bund Garden and Koregaon Park starting of February 24. Further information from Pune Traffic Police indicates that the Pune Municipal Corporation would dismantle and rebuild the existing Sadhu Vaswani bridge due to its weakness and increased traffic safety.

Until the Sadhu Vaswani bridge is demolished and rebuilt, there may be traffic jams in the Bund Garden and Koregaon Park traffic locations. Consequently, in order to maintain smooth traffic in the designated regions, the following modifications are being implemented on a trial basis starting on 24/2/2024 and continuing until further orders.

The road between Tarapur Road Junction to Kahun Road Junction will continue to be a one-way street.

Sadhu Vaswani Putala Road is being made one-way from Council Hall Chowk.The route from Parnkuti Chowk to Blue Diamond Chowk to Moboj Chowk would be one-way.

There is only one-way from Alankar Chowk to IB Chowk to Circuit House Chowk to Mor Odha Chowk.

There will only be one-way from Moboj Chowk to Mahatma Gandhi Udyan Chowk (Bundgarden Road).

There will be a one-way route from Mor Odha Chowk to Council Hall Chowk.

All big, bulky, multi-axle, and other types of vehicles will be prohibited from using the aforementioned routes for a whole day (except for emergency service vehicles).

Alternate Routes

Vehicles heading towards Mor Odha Chowk from Nagar Road will pass through:

Parnkuti, Mahatma Gandhi, and Blue Diamond Chowks; next, turn right onto Mangaldas Road to reach Moboj Chowk; go left past Mangaldas Chowk and then left again to reach IB (Residency Club) Chowk; finally, turn left to reach Mor Odha through Circuit House Chowk.

Cars traveling via Mor Odha Chowk, Council Hall Chowk, Mangaldas Chowk, Bund Garden Road, Mahatma Gandhi Udyan Chowk, and Koregaon Park will all be reached by turning right at these points.

Vehicles traveling to Koregaon Park from Pune Station will pass through:

Alankar Chowk in Pune goes directly to IB Chowk, then Alankar Chowk to Mangaldas Chowk, Bund Garden Road to Mahatma Gandhi Udyan Chowk, and Koregaon Park to the right.

Alankar Chowk at Pune Station is to the left of Jahangir Chowk, and Mangaldas Chowk is to the right.

Vehicles traveling to Ghorpadi from Pune Station will pass through:

All buses (including PMPML buses) arriving from Ghorpadi and Bhairoba Nala Chowk will pass via Mor Odha Chowk without stopping.

At Kahur Road Junction, turn left to reach Tarapur Road Junction. At Tarapur Road, turn right. Finally, turn right from Blue Line Chowk to Council Hall Chowk.

From Pune Station, they can go straight to Alankar Chowk via Circuit House Chowk and Mor Odha Chowk.

There would be no changes to the flow of traffic from South Main Road, Koregaon Park, to Blue Diamond Chowk.

When necessary, the one-way street connecting Mor Odha Chowk and IB (Residency Club) Junction will be temporarily converted to a two-way route.

The Sadhu Vaswani Bridge, which links Koregaon Park with the cantonment area, is about to be demolished by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Even though a new bridge will be built in its place and this one is scheduled for demolition, the procedure should be completed soon. There are now only two lanes on the bridge, which causes frequent traffic problems. The PMC has therefore made the decision to build a four-lane flyover in its place.