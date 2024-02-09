English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Pune Traffic Police Destroying Modified Royal Enfield Bullet Silencers With A Bulldozer | WATCH

Pune: The Pune City Traffic Branch has also requested that people report any incidents in which motorcycle riders are seen riding with modified silencers.

Pritam Saha
Viral Video Shows Pune Traffic Police Destroying Modified Bike Silencers With A Bulldozer
Viral Video Shows Pune Traffic Police Destroying Modified Bike Silencers With A Bulldozer | Image:X
Pune: The Pune City Traffic Police have launched a campaign against riders who violate Section 198(47) of the Motor Vehicle Act. They are specifically targeting those who alter motorbike silencers, namely those on Royal Enfield Bullets. The widespread usage of modified silencers is not only against the law but also increases noise pollution during the day in many parts of the city. The Pune City Traffic Police have initiated a special effort to address and punish motorcycle riders who have modified silencers throughout the entire city in response to this problem. 

Pune City Traffic Police Tweets

On Friday, the Pune City Traffic Police posted a video on X, the previous Twitter platform, that demonstrated how a bulldozer was smashing silencers in an open area. The caption said, “The Pune City Traffic Branch has taken action against a total of 571 motor cycles using modified silencers in the last 2 days. Citizens are requested to inform Pune City Traffic Police WhatsApp number 8087240400 if anyone is found riding a motorcycle with such a silencer.”

Pune City Traffic WhatsApp Number 

Regarding the recent enforcement actions, DCP (Traffic Branch) Shashikant Borate gave information, saying, "On Thursday and Friday, we conducted a special drive against motorcycle riders with modified silencers." Following up on our teams' actions, 571 motorcycles had their silencers removed. Handewadi, Koregaon Park, Deccan, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Hadapsar, and the airport were the main focal points of these activities."

The Pune City Traffic Branch has also requested that people report any incidents in which motorcycle riders are seen riding with modified silencers. People are asked to report any such violations, along with the location and vehicle number, via WhatsApp to the Pune City Traffic Branch at 8087240400.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

