Advertisement

Pune: The Pune City Traffic Police have launched a campaign against riders who violate Section 198(47) of the Motor Vehicle Act. They are specifically targeting those who alter motorbike silencers, namely those on Royal Enfield Bullets. The widespread usage of modified silencers is not only against the law but also increases noise pollution during the day in many parts of the city. The Pune City Traffic Police have initiated a special effort to address and punish motorcycle riders who have modified silencers throughout the entire city in response to this problem.

Pune City Traffic Police Tweets

On Friday, the Pune City Traffic Police posted a video on X, the previous Twitter platform, that demonstrated how a bulldozer was smashing silencers in an open area. The caption said, “The Pune City Traffic Branch has taken action against a total of 571 motor cycles using modified silencers in the last 2 days. Citizens are requested to inform Pune City Traffic Police WhatsApp number 8087240400 if anyone is found riding a motorcycle with such a silencer.”

पुणे शहर वाहतूक शाखेने मागील 2 दिवसात फेरबदल केलेले सायलेन्सर वापरणाऱ्या एकूण 571 मोटर सायकलवर कारवाई केली आहे.

नागरिकांना आवाहन करण्यात येते की, अशा सायलेन्सर सह मोटर सायकल चालवताना कोणी आढळल्यास कृपया त्याची माहिती पुणे शहर वाहतूक पोलीस व्हाटसप क्रमांक ८०८७२४०४०० यावर कळवावी. pic.twitter.com/BPNliQdhRb — पुणे शहर वाहतूक पोलीस (@PuneCityTraffic) February 9, 2024

Pune City Traffic WhatsApp Number

Regarding the recent enforcement actions, DCP (Traffic Branch) Shashikant Borate gave information, saying, "On Thursday and Friday, we conducted a special drive against motorcycle riders with modified silencers." Following up on our teams' actions, 571 motorcycles had their silencers removed. Handewadi, Koregaon Park, Deccan, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Hadapsar, and the airport were the main focal points of these activities."

Advertisement

The Pune City Traffic Branch has also requested that people report any incidents in which motorcycle riders are seen riding with modified silencers. People are asked to report any such violations, along with the location and vehicle number, via WhatsApp to the Pune City Traffic Branch at 8087240400.