Water Supply to be Affected in These Areas of Pune on March 6 | Full List

Pune Water Supply to be Affected on March 6. | Image: Social Media

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced a water supply cut in several areas on March 6 due to the repair of the water line.

As per the authority's information, the water supply will be shut off for main line repair in front of the ISKON Mandir Kanha hotel on Kondhwa Road, which needs immediate repair.

Due to this repair work, several areas including Lakshminagar, Rajiv Gandhinagar, Super Indiranagar, Katraj, Kondhwa Budruk, Bibvewadi Partially, and more will not have water supply on this day and on March 7th, Thursday.

Here's a detailed list of areas affected by water supply:

Kondhwa Bu, Upper Indiranagar Area:

Sainagar, Kakade Vasti, Green Park, and some part of Upper Indiranagar, Gajanan Nagar, ISKCON Temple Area, Kondhwa Budruk Village, Rajiv Gandhinagar, Laxminagar, Hagwane Vasti, Ajmera Park, Ashrafnagar, Shantinagar, Salve Garden Area, Shreyasnagar, Pawannagar, Sargamnagar, Gokulnagar, Somnathnagar, Shivshambhonagar, Savkashanagar, Gulmohar Colony, Ambikanagar, Annabhau Sathenagar, Upper Depot Premises, Tuljabhavani Nagar, Mahananda Society, Gurukripa Colony, Srikrishna Colony, Srikunjnagar etc.

Taljai Zone:

Punainagar, Shankar Maharaj Math Premises, Balajinagar Part, Upper and Lower Indiranagar, Manas Society Premises, Padmakunj, Rajayoga Society, Mahesh Society Premises, Lokesh Society, Shivshankar Society, Project Society, Hastinapuram, Manmohan Park, Todkar Residency, Kumbhar Vasti, Damodarnagar, State Bank Colony, Mahalakshminagar, Padmaja Park, Laketown, Chaitraban Colony, Upper and Super Indiranagar Area, Chintamaninagar Part 1 and 2 etc.

