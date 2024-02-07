Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

Pune Weather: Shirur Becomes Coldest Place With Temperature Dropping To 7.4°C, NDA Records 7.6°C

Pune: Shivajinagar, which is close to Pune, and Nashik, which is also close to Pune, shared third position with 8.6°C minimum temperatures.

Pritam Saha
Pune Weather Today
Pune Weather Today | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pune: Shirur has been named the coldest place in the state according to IMD data, with a minimum temperature of 7.4°C on Thursday. The temperature at Pune's NDA drops to 7.6°C, not far behind. Shivajinagar, which is close to Pune, and Nashik, which is also close to Pune, shared third position with 8.6°C minimum temperatures.

Maharashtra Weather Report

On Thursday, temperatures in some parts of Maharashtra were below average for the season. The lowest temperatures that were reported were all 2–5° below average. Jalgaon recorded 9.3°C, while Nagpur and Baramati recorded 8.7°C. Akola and Gondia saw minimum temperatures of 9.5°C, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Malegaon recorded lows of 9.4°C.

No Further Drop Till 29th January

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, from Friday afternoon, minimum temperatures in Maharashtra would progressively increase. This is expected to continue for three or four days. A shift in the wind pattern is anticipated. It is expected that two successive western disturbances would act as a buffer against further minimum temperature reductions until about January 29 in north India. After then, there can be a brief period of time when the temperature at night decreases once more. Due to the entry of dry air from the north, an independent weather forecaster had earlier forecasted that single-digit minimum temperatures would occur in various districts of Maharashtra on January 24–25.

The IMD predicted that Pune would continue to experience the current range of temperatures. The bright skies and the entry of chilly winds from the north are mostly to blame for the current cold period. Due to the lack of chilly, northern winds that would have lowered the temperature, Pune has had a delayed start to winter. Additionally, there haven't been many western disturbances—moisture-carrying, frigid winds that bring snow and rain to northern India. Currently, upper air circulation is prevalent in several areas of central India, and a number of western disturbances are active over the north. In several regions of Maharashtra, specifically Vidharbha and Marathwada, precipitation is anticipated due to the infiltration of moisture.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

