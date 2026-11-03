'Pune Will Become Model City in Urban Mobility': Maharashtra CM After PM Modi Launches Pune Metro Projects

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that a total of 120 kilometres of Metro lines in Pune had either been completed or were under construction, expressing confidence that the expansion would make the city a model for urban mobility. Speaking during the programme, Fadnavis highlighted the green features of the newly inaugurated Pune Metro Line 3 and said that the corridor would generate 30 per cent of its energy requirements on its own.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Pune Metro projects worth around Rs 21,800 crore through video conferencing. "I am happy that this metro will generate 30 per cent of its energy on its own as a green metro. This metro is also setting various new records in a way. Today, we have also performed some groundbreaking ceremonies, including the groundbreaking for Phase-2 of the Pune Metro, which is happening today at the hands of the Prime Minister," he said.

"Prime Minister, under your leadership, a total of 120 kilometres of Metro lines in Pune have either been completed or are under construction. I believe this will make Pune a model city in the field of urban mobility. Across the country, Maharashtra has benefited the most from the expansion of Metro services undertaken under your leadership, as the highest number of Metro lines have been built in the state. Maharashtra is also the only state in the country where Metro services are operational or under construction across 12 municipal corporation areas," he said.

Speaking about Pune Metro Line 3, Fadnavis said the project was particularly important for Hinjewadi and its surrounding areas, which he described as the country's IT capital and a major contributor to India's IT sector. Fadnavis added that thousands of people commute to the Hinjewadi region every day and often spend one to two hours stuck in traffic congestion. He said IT professionals had been eagerly waiting for the completion of Metro Line 3 so that they could use the service for their daily commute.

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"The Government of India not only approved this project but also provided the entire Viability Gap Funding. The Maharashtra government took care of the land and acquisition work, and today the project is ready. This project is particularly important because we all know that Hinjewadi and the surrounding areas are regarded as the IT capital of the country. This region makes a significant contribution to India's IT sector. Thousands and lakhs of people commute to this area every day, and they often get stuck in traffic congestion for one hour, one and a half hours, or even two hours while travelling here. However, all these young men and women working in the IT sector were eagerly waiting for Metro Line 3 to be completed so that they could start using it. Today, that day has finally arrived,” the chief minister said.

PM Modi inaugurated Pune Metro Line 3, also known as the Pink Line, built at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore. Spanning approximately 23 kilometres, the Pink Line connects Maan to District Court Metro station and will provide Metro connectivity between the Hinjewadi IT hub and Shivajinagar, improving access to one of Pune's major employment centres.

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