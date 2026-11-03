'Rahul Gandhi Believes in Anarchy, Destruction': BJP's Lethal Attack at LoP Over 'Regime Change' Call

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, labelling him as a destructive force who believes in anarchy. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Bhatia asserted that India's greatest strengths lie in its robust democratic framework, deep reverence for the Constitution, and the consistent stability maintained over the past 12 years. In stark contrast, he claimed, the opposition functions with an "anarchic mindset" and openly advocates for unconstitutional regime changes.

"If India has one greatest strength, it lies in its democratic government, its reverence for the Constitution, and the stability it has maintained for 12 years. On the other hand, there is an opposition that is anarchic in its thinking, anti-Constitution, and openly speaks of overthrowing the government. Rahul Gandhi believes in anarchy and destruction; it is not for nothing that he is called a 'Bhasmasura' (a destructive force). He has become the kind of leader who seeks to usher in anarchy by killing democracy, strangling it to death," he said.

Further, he emphasised that the general public remains politically vigilant and cautioned that if the Opposition leaders, including Gandhi, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, and others continue to demand a regime change, it will drive the citizens to ultimately hold them responsible and change the Opposition itself.

"I say this with a lot of responsibility: people wanting a regime change might witness a situation where the people of the country feel that the Opposition is irresponsible and should be changed. The public will find an alternative to the opposition; do not imagine, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, or Tejashwi Yadav, that you will gain anything through anarchy. This public will put an end to your political careers. India’s democracy will remain unscathed," he said.

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The remarks came after Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan, AISA (All India Students Association) president Neha Bora, and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera publicly used or discussed the phrase "regime change" during conferences and press addresses in Delhi in the context of the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.