Pickup Truck Accident in Punjab's Fazilka Leaves 5 Dead, 11 Injured

Fazilka: Five people, including three minors, were killed and 11 others injured after a pickup truck carrying passengers returning from a wedding met with an accident near Theh Kalandar village on the Firozpur-Fazilka highway, police said. Fazilka Superintendent of Police (SP) Satinder Kumar said the passengers were returning to their native village after attending a wedding in Karni Khera village of Fazilka. The accident occurred on Saturday night near Theh Kalandar village.

The injured were taken to the hospital, where 16 people were brought for treatment. Of these, five were declared dead on arrival, while the remaining 11 received medical care. The SP said four of the injured, who sustained serious injuries, particularly to the head, were referred to Faridkot Medical College for further treatment.

"A pickup truck met with an accident. The passengers were returning from a wedding in the village of Karni Khera and were on their way back to their own village when the accident occurred near Kalandar. Five people have died, and 11 others have been admitted to the hospital; some have been referred to Faridkot, while others are currently undergoing treatment. Among those affected, three are minors," SP Kumar told ANI.

The SP added that police were verifying further details and investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. He also said that the hospital authorities were working to ensure proper treatment for the injured. AAP Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj also reached the hospital and expressed grief over the loss of life, describing the incident as a major tragedy for his constituency. Of those injured, two to four people have been referred to Faridkot, while the rest remain in stable condition.

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"A wedding procession from our village in Jalalabad had come to Karni Khera in Fazilka. While they were returning, an incident occurred near the toll plaza, resulting in five deaths. Two to four other members have been referred to Faridkot; the rest are in stable condition," Kamboj said.

He assured the affected families of government support and said a team of doctors was attending to the injured. "A major tragedy has occurred in my constituency. We are present here and a full team of doctors is working; the govt is providing all necessary support. While those who have passed away cannot return, we stand firmly with their families," he said.

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Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Eric said that 16 people were brought to the hospital following the accident, of whom five had already died by the time they arrived. Explaining the condition of the injured, Dr Eric said four patients had sustained serious injuries, including head injuries detected during CT scans, following which they were referred to a higher medical centre in Faridkot.

"Sixteen people were brought to our hospital; five of them were already dead upon arrival. Among the remaining 11 patients, four had sustained more serious injuries. CT scans revealed head injuries, so they were promptly referred to a higher centre--the Faridkot Medical College," he said.