Updated February 10th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Punjab Police Busts Interstate Gang of Highway Robbers, 5 held

The Punjab Police on Saturday informed that it has busted an interstate gang of highway robbers with the arrest of five people.

Ronit Singh
Punjab Police Busts Interstate Gang of Highway Robbers, 5 held
Punjab Police Busts Interstate Gang of Highway Robbers, 5 held
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Saturday informed that it has busted an interstate gang of highway robbers with the arrest of five people.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said police have also seized three pistols and 20 cartridges from the arrested accused.

"In a major breakthrough @PatialaPolice busts interstate gang of highway robbers operating from #Delhi. 5 members arrested from #Rajpura highway.

"They have more than 20 criminal cases under Sec-307, 395, 392, 382 ,379 IPC and Arms Act registered against them in #NewDelhi," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Recovered 3 pistols and 20 live cartridges along with one vehicle and other heavy duty tools. They had plans to commit sensational crime in #Ludhiana and #Jalandhar," he added.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered in Rajpura, the officer informed. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

