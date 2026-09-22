Punjab Police Denies Advisory Asking Cops to Avoid Uniform While Commuting, Calls Messages Fake

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Tuesday denied issuing any advisory directing its personnel to avoid wearing uniforms while commuting; meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue and questioned the state government’s handling of law and order.

“Punjab Police Headquarters or any other Punjab Police office under it has issued no advisory directing police personnel to avoid wearing uniform while going to or returning from duty,” Punjab Police said in a post on X. The police also denied issuing any direction to personnel to wear civilian clothes while commuting to or from duty, calling such messages circulating on social media fake.

“Such messages circulating on social media are fake and should be ignored,” Punjab Police said, advising citizens and police personnel to rely only on official channels for authentic information. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa criticised the government, saying that Punjab Police personnel were being advised not to travel in uniform and to wear it only after reaching their police stations.

In his post on X, Bajwa criticised the Mann government, alleging that the move reflected concerns over the safety of Punjabis and the morale of Punjab Police. He also questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over who was in charge of Punjab’s law and order. The issue followed a purported September 18 memo containing instructions regarding the personal security of police personnel and strengthening security at duty points and checkpoints.

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It also contains instructions on security arrangements at checkpoints, movement routes, vigilance regarding suspicious persons and activities, night patrols and coordination with the AGTF, ANTF and intelligence agencies. Punjab Police, however, maintained that no advisory directing personnel to avoid wearing uniforms while commuting had been issued by its headquarters or any office under it.