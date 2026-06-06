Punjab Road Tragedy: 9 Killed, Around 25 Injured In Truck-Jeep Head-On Collision At Ferozepur

Ferozepur: At least nine people were killed and around 25 others injured in a tragic road accident in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Saturday.

The accident took place near Jangawala Mor on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road when a Mahindra pickup vehicle carrying around 25 passengers met with a severe collision. According to initial reports, the vehicle collided head-on near Jangawala village.

The passengers were reportedly travelling from Jalalabad to the Radha Soami Dera in Beas to immerse the ashes of a deceased relative.

Four people died on the spot due to the force of the crash, while several others sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ferozepur for treatment. Some critically injured victims were later referred to Faridkot for advanced medical care. Authorities said the death toll has risen to nine, and fears remain that it could increase further as several injured persons remain in critical condition.

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The deceased have been identified as Karnail Singh of Tahli Wala, Lakshmi Bai of Jalalabad, Seerat Kaur of Jalalabad, Bhago Rani of Malkana, Maya Bai, Mahinder Singh, Raj Singh, Darshan Singh and Vidya Rani.

Following the accident, police and administrative teams reached the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. Emergency services helped shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

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