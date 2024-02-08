Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and erstwhile king of Puri, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deba take part in rituals to inaugurate the Shreemandir Parikrama project in Puri | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Rs 800-crore heritage corridor project around Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha on Wednesday, January 17. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and erstwhile king of Puri, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deba took part in rituals to inaugurate the Shrimandir Parikrama project in Puri. Along with CM Patnaik, bureaucrat-tuned-politician VK Pandian was also present.

The heritage corridor is called the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa.

The project has been possible due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath,” CM Naveen Patnaik said.

As a part of the Rs 800-crore project, 800 metres around the 12th-century Jagannath temple has been redeveloped.

The heritage corridor includes parking areas, a new bridge and a road to ease pilgrim movement, a pilgrimage centre, restroom facilities, cloakrooms, toilets and other amenities for devotees in and around the Jagannath temple, officials said.

The pilgrim town of Puri has been decked up with flowers, colourful lights and graffiti for the occasion.

CM Patnaik has appealed to the people to celebrate the day by lighting diyas, blowing conch shells, beating cymbals and doing kirtans.



