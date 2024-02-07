'Quit India, Move to Motherland Italy': BJP Brutally Slams DK Suresh Over his Remark

Advertisement

New Delhi: After Congress MP DK Suresh incited controversy by calling for the creation of a separate nation for South India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a vicious attack on him. The saffron party accused the grand old party of hatching a dangerous plot to partition India yet again, taking to X.

In a post, the BJP alleged that the Congress is now seeding secessionism and asked the party leaders to to quit India and move to their 'Motherland' Italy

BJP is its post said, “Congress is now hatching a dangerous plot to partition India yet again. Faced with constant rejection by Indians, Congress is now seeding secessionism. Following Nehru's legacy, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh demands a separate country. If Congress leaders do not wish to live in India, they are more than welcome to quit India and move to their 'Motherland' Italy.”

Congress MP DK Suresh Demands a Separate Country For South India

Moments after Union Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the interim Budget 2024-25 on Thursday, Congress MP and Karntaka Deputy Chife Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Shivakumar said, "Central government is giving south Indian states tax money to North India. We (South India) are facing financial problem. If this injustice is not corrected, we have to demand separate nation."

Suresh further claimed that they are witnessing funds and taxes of South India being given to North Indian states, Hindi belt. He termed it "injustice" to peopke of South India. He added, "Hindi is being imposed upon us". He further stated, " Time has come when people of South India may ask for a separate country".

BJP Leader Tejaswi Surya Slams DK Suresh

The BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accused DK Suresh of using a "trick" to split the nation in response to the Congress leader's remarks. In a post on X, he said, “While the Congress Party has a history of 'Divide and Rule', its MP Sri @DKSureshINC plays the trick again now, wanting the North and South to be divided...Let's consider the matter of the tax devolution to Karnataka in recent years. The tax devolution to Karnataka during UPA-2 from 2009-14 stood at Rs 53,396 crore, whereas Tax devolution during 2014-19 under PM Narendra Modi crossed 1.35 lakh crore.”

DK Suresh invited internet's wrath with users calling for his arrest and labelling him as the member of ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang.



