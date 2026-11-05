Republic Appoints Anil Surendra as National Head for Republic Kannada as Channel Gains Market Share

Republic Media Network today announced the appointment of Anil Surendra as National Head of R. Kannada, the network's Kannada news channel. He will lead advertising sales and revenue strategy for the channel across national and regional markets, reporting to Mohit Dhamne the Group CEO.

The appointment comes as R. Kannada records a steady rise in viewership.

Anil brings more than 25 years of media sales experience to the role. He joins from Asianet News Network, where he spent over a decade leading advertising sale for Asianet Suvarna News and Kannada Prabha, most recently as Senior Vice President, Revenue Generation. Earlier in his career he held sales leadership roles at Aidem Ventures, Reliance Broadcast, Zee Networks, Mahuaa Media, Sahara India and the Indian Express Group. He is known in the industry for his long-standing relationships with agencies and advertisers in Karnataka.

Mohit Dhamne, Group CEO, Republic Media Network

Speaking on the appointment, Mohit Dhamne, Group CEO, Republic Media Network, said: "R. Kannada has earned its place in Karnataka's living rooms faster than anyone expected, and the gains in market share show that viewers are choosing us week after week. The next step is to turn that audience strength into revenue strength. Anil knows the Kannada market and its advertisers better than almost anyone, and he has built and run a winning sales engine in this genre. We are delighted to have him lead R. Kannada's growth."

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R. Kannada is the Kannada-language news channel of Republic Media Network, bringing Republic's brand of news and debate to viewers across Karnataka. Republic Media Network (ARG Outlier Media Private Limited) operates Republic TV, Republic Bharat, R. Bangla, R. Kannada and Republic Business (which it has launched today i.e on 2-Nov-26), spanning television and digital news in English, Hindi and regional languages.