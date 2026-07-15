Rabid Dog Mauls 8-Year-Old Boy in Karnataka's Hassan, Child Critical

New Delhi: An eight-year-old boy is battling for his life after being mauled by a suspected rabid dog in Karnataka's Hassan district. The incident took place in Chikkabommanahalli village in Arakalagudu taluk while the child was playing outside his grandmother's house.

The victim, identified as Gunagowda, a resident of Kartalu village, had come to visit his grandmother when the dog suddenly attacked him. According to local residents, the animal pounced on the child and inflicted severe bite injuries to his head and face, leaving him critically wounded.

The injured boy was first rushed to the Konanur Community Health Centre for emergency treatment before being referred to the Hassan District Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries. Doctors have reportedly described his condition as critical.

The incident has sparked panic in the village, with locals claiming that the suspected rabid dog has attacked several people in recent days and has also bitten livestock in the area. Residents have urged the authorities to immediately capture the animal and take preventive measures to avoid further attacks.

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Officials are expected to monitor the situation as concerns grow over the threat posed by the suspected rabid dog in the locality.