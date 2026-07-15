Mob Storms Assam Rifles Camp, Torches Vehicles In Manipur's Senapati: What Triggered The Violence? Explained

Violence broke out at Manipur's Senapati town on the night of July 14-15 after tensions escalated over an Assam Rifles operation near Oklong village, where the designated Huthrong Brigade camp of the NSCN (IM)'s Naga Army is located.

At least three Assam Rifles vehicles were damaged during the unrest, with one light vehicle set on fire and two trucks overturned and vandalised. A civilian Alto car parked outside the Assam Rifles camp was also burnt, while a nearby waiting shed was torched.

The unrest followed social media messages circulated around 9 PM claiming that a confrontation was developing between the Assam Rifles and the Huthrong Brigade, the headquarters of the Naga Army under the jurisdiction of Oklong village. Some posts even claimed that Assam Rifles personnel had moved near the Huthrong Brigade and were obstructing the movement of the NSCN (IM). Other messages urged residents of Senapati to gather at the town's traffic point and march towards the Assam Rifles camp, saying people should respond to 'what's happening in Oklong Khunou'.

Large numbers of protesters assembled before marching towards the Assam Rifles Company Operating Base (COB), demanding that the force withdraw from the Oklong area.

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Operation Was Based On Intelligence: Defence Ministry

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence's PRO and Spokesperson for Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles had launched an area domination patrol and search operation after receiving credible intelligence about the presence of armed cadres in the Makuilongdi area, around two kilometres west of the designated NSCN (IM) camp at Oklong.

As per the intelligence reports and social media posts, it came to notice that armed cadres were moving outside designated camps while carrying weapons and wearing uniforms, which it described as an apparent violation of the ceasefire ground rules.

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The Assam Rifles also informed the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) about the reported violations before launching the operation.

The Defence Ministry spokesperson further said that Assam Rifles columns approaching Makuilongdi and Oklong villages were stopped by local residents, including women. According to the statement, the troops exercised maximum restraint and assured local representatives that the operation was only intended to maintain security and peace. The Assam Rifles also assured that its personnel would not enter any village without the consent of the authorities.

Despite the withdrawal of the Assam Rifles columns, reports emerged around 9 PM that a large crowd had gathered in Senapati and was preparing to march towards the Assam Rifles camp.

Camp Attacked, Vehicles Burnt

The mob reportedly reached the camp around 9:30 PM and allegedly pelted stones, damaged property and attempted arson.

According to the Defence Ministry statement, security personnel used minimum force in coordination with the Manipur Police by firing blank rounds and using tear gas grenades to disperse the crowd. Senapati Police and CRPF personnel were also deployed to restore law and order.

Local reports claimed that while the security personnel were returning after withdrawing from Oklong, protesters overturned an Assam Rifles truck and set two Assam Rifles Gypsy vehicles on fire.

Initial reports that circulated during the incident also claimed that Assam Rifles had fired live rounds to disperse people attempting to storm the camp. However, the official Defence Ministry statement clarified that only blank rounds and tear gas grenades were used.

According to the Ministry of Defence, coordinated efforts by the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and CRPF brought the situation under control by midnight, and the crowd was fully dispersed. No injuries or casualties were reported among civilians or security personnel. Authorities added that efforts are underway with civil society organisations and district authorities to maintain communal harmony, and the situation in Senapati is now peaceful and under control.

Deadly Nagaland IED Blast

The Senapati violence came just days after an Assam Rifles convoy was targeted in a suspected IED blast near Sukhovi in Nagaland's Chümoukedima district on July 13.