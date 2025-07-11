Radhika Yadav Aspired To Be Social Media Influencer, Had Promised Father Not to Bring Disrepute

Gurugram: In a deeply disturbing case that has shocked the nation, 25-year-old Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her own father in Gurugram. The national-level tennis player had dreams of becoming a social media influencer and was running her tennis academy, aspirations that her father, Deepak Yadav, strongly opposed.

Radhika had poured her energy into creating content based on her sport, with plans to make a name for herself on platforms like Instagram. Her reels, fitness videos, and preparation often included her mother, and she had assured her family that she would never do anything to bring disrepute. But despite her reassurances, her father remained firmly against her online presence and career ambitions. Ultimately, he shot her dead at their Gurugram residence.

Motive Rooted in Family Tensions

According to the police, there is no evidence of a romantic angle or honour killing in this case. Authorities confirmed that the motive appears to be rooted in personal and family tensions. The accused has been remanded in custody for a day, primarily to recover the licensed firearm used in the crime.

Initial investigations suggest that Deepak Yadav was troubled by his daughter’s decision to run a tennis academy and become financially independent through social media. Despite reportedly having a successful rental business in Gurugram and investing over ₹2.5 crore in Radhika’s tennis career, he wanted her to stop pursuing her academy, citing there was no financial need for her to work.

The police are now reviewing Radhika’s social media accounts as part of the investigation and have categorically denied rumours linking the case to any music video shoot. Authorities reiterated that the primary dispute was over the operation of the tennis academy and her online presence, not any romantic involvement or perceived dishonour.

Radhika Wanted to Become a Social Media Influencer

Radhika had reportedly told her father, "Papa, I have so much content in my mind. I have played a lot. I will earn money." She was inspired by popular influencers from her region, including Elvish, who also hails from a nearby village, and was determined to build her own identity.