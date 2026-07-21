RAF Officer Assaulted, Cops Thrashed, Press Van Vandalised | 10 Shocking Footage Of Protesters Hijacking Violent CJP Protest

New Delhi: The 'Sansad Chalo' march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on July 20 escalated into violent confrontations as thousands of demonstrators, spearheaded by student groups and youth wings, attempted to breach heavy multi-layered barricades to march towards Parliament.

Visuals capturing the peak of the tension showed intense scuffles breaking out between security forces and demonstrators.

As crowds tried to push past police lines, security personnel responded by deploying tear gas shells and resorting to a heavy lathi-charge to disperse the agitated groups.

The streets of central New Delhi turned into a battleground, with chaotic scenes of running crowds, barricades being overturned, and police lines holding ground amid intense sloganeering over alleged competitive examination irregularities.

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Casualties and crackdown

The high-intensity clashes resulted in widespread injuries and sweeping detentions across the capital. According to official figures released by the Delhi Police, over 118 security personnel- including senior officers- sustained injuries during the stone-pelting and scuffles.

Simultaneously, medical facilities like the RML Hospital recorded scores of medico-legal cases, with protesters and organizers alleging that several students and civilian participants were brutally beaten during the police crackdown.

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FIRs Lodged and Viral Videos

Following the day of unprecedented chaos, videos capturing the brutal baton charges, tear gas smoke filling the air, and protesters clashing with police went viral across social media platforms, drawing nationwide reactions. Here are top 10 videos from site which showed the cops being subjected to the assault.

CJP protestor threatens Delhi cops

Amidst the escalating aggression, a viral video shows an aggressive protester openly threatening the Delhi Police personnel at Jantar Mantar. As per the video, the individual can be heard hurling direct threats at law enforcement stating,\ “Jisne bhi mujhe rokne ki koshish ki, eit lagengi.” (Whoever tries to stop me, they will get hit by a brick).

Adding further, he said, "I have called the rest of the guys from over there... do not try to stop us."

Protestors react after seeing 'PRESS'

Another video shows how the tense situation took a violent turn when a rampaging mob targeted a vehicle clearly marked with a 'PRESS' sticker, identifying it as a media transport.

Moments after spotting the sign, the crowd swarmed the car, pelting it with stones and completely smashing its windshield. The shocking incident underscores the extreme hostility and risks faced by journalists and crew on the ground amidst the escalating chaos.

Brutal Assault on Cop Caught on Camera

A footage showed how a tense situation escalated into extreme violence on the outer circle of Connaught Place, where a Delhi Police constable was violently knocked to the ground by rioters.

Disturbing footage shows the mob kicking the officer mercilessly as voices in the background can be heard shouting, "Hit him, hit him!" Amid the chaos and sustained brutality, some individuals participating in the protest ultimately intervened and managed to rescue the constable from the mob.

Another assault on tape

Another disturbing video emerges showing rioters brutally assaulting and kicking Delhi Police personnel on duty amidst the ongoing chaos in the capital.

Aag laga do slogans

As a rampaging mob pelted stones at police and private vehicles, a person recording the chaos was caught on camera repeatedly urging the crowd to set the cars on fire, as per the fooatge.

Police van destroyed

The chaotic scenes witnessed across the capital further escalated as rampaging rioters descended upon a police van parked unattended on the roadway.

The mob surrounded the vehicle from all sides, launching a relentless barrage of stones that shattered its windows and dented its bodywork. This blatant act of destruction underscored the total disregard for law and order as the attackers targeted law enforcement assets amid the swelling unrest.

Delhi cop chased

A rampaging mob of rioters viciously chased down and assaulted a Delhi Police constable amid the escalating street violence.

Another assault

Another disturbing video has emerged from the flashpoints, capturing a violent group of protesters aggressively attacking law enforcement personnel. The footage shows the confrontation turning hostile as demonstrators close in on the security forces, overwhelming police lines with physical aggression.

This latest clip underscores the severe escalation of violence on the ground, leaving officers cornered and forced to fend off direct physical assaults while trying to maintain order.

RAF officer lynched

Disturbing visuals accessed from the violent CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday also showed protesters are seen launching brutal attacks on Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and Delhi Police during march towards Parliament. The visuals showed an RAF officer being surrounded and beaten by a mob.

‘Sansad Ukhaad Diya Jayega'

Amid the chaos of the "Sansad Chalo" march, protesters were captured on camera openly threatening state infrastructure, with workers chanting, "We will rip apart the Parliament if we do not get the resignation."