Updated January 14th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Commence in Manipur Despite Row with State Govt | Details

Rahul Gandhi is set to initiate the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Thoubal, Manipur, after encountering initial delays and permission issues for hsi Yatra.

Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Thoubal, Manipur: Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, is gearing up to launch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the historic Khongjom War Memorial in Manipur's Thoubal district, today.  Deviating from the initial plan of starting in Imphal, the Yatra is now set to commence at 12 pm. The Yatra would be a two-month-long journey covering an extensive distance of 6,200 kilometres. 

The Yatra's final destination is Mumbai, and the journey is slated to conclude on March 20. Over the course of 67 days, the majority of the travel will be facilitated by bus, with active participation from 60-70 individuals. This initiative represents a concerted effort to traverse diverse regions and connect with the people, underscoring the commitment to unity and justice.

Delay and Permission Issues in Manipur

The initiation of the Yatra encountered delays and complications as the Manipur government initially denied permission, citing ongoing tensions in the state. Keisham Meghachandra, Congress's Manipur president, shared that the party had proposed the Hapta Kangjeibung public ground in Imphal for the flag-off. However, permission was initially withheld. After a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh on January 10, limited permission was granted for the ground, restricting the number of participants.

Route Details: Unchanged Despite Altered Starting Point

Despite the alteration in the starting point, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's route remains unchanged. The journey will cover 6,713 kilometres over 67 days, concluding in Mumbai. The route spans 110 districts across 15 states, reflecting a comprehensive outreach effort.

Mallikarjun Kharge to Flag Off the Yatra in Manipur

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to flag off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur, underling the party's commitment to the journey despite challenges. The Yatra holds significance as it aims to connect with people across diverse regions, fostering unity and justice. The altered starting point does not deter the party's dedication to addressing the concerns of citizens along the extensive route.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

