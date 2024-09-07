Published 08:35 IST, September 7th 2024
Rahul Gandhi Takes Late-Night Flight to US Ahead Of Trump vs Harris Debate
Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a trip to the United States on Friday night ahead of scheduled Presidential debate between Republican nominee Donald Trump
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a trip to the United States on Friday night ahead of scheduled Presidential debate between Republican nominee Donald Trump | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:30 IST, September 7th 2024