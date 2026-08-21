Rahul Gandhi Stages Sit-In, Seeks to File FIR Over Alleged Police Action During July 20 Protest

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday met senior Delhi Police officials at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office at Parliament Street Police Station to seek registration of a complaint over alleged police action and excessive use of force, including the alleged use of pellet guns, against student protesters during a demonstration over NEET irregularities on July 20, according to sources.

According to sources, Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. After police allegedly refused to register the case, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central.

According to sources, Gandhi has made it clear that he will remain there and continue to press for justice until the case is formally registered.

He later proceeded to Parliament Street Police Station, where he is currently meeting police officials, sources said.

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Earlier on July 25, Rahul Gandhi had launched a direct attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him personally responsible for police action and excessive use of force, including allegedly using pellet guns, against student protesters in the national capital.

Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi alleged that Shah authorised the usage of lethal weapons during the protests, citing it as a fundamental issue in Parliament.

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"We hold Amit Shah directly responsible for the violence that has taken place against our students. He authorised the shooting of our students. He authorised the use of lethal weapons, including pellet guns, against our students. For us, this is a fundamental issue. We will not accept our own forces shooting at the future of India. This will be a major issue in Parliament," he said.

Gandhi emphasised that the protests were a direct outcome of the failed "education system, media system, and job creation system" in the country, adding that this could seriously impact the country in case of an economic crisis in the future.

"The students are also demanding an apology from the Prime Minister. This protest has happened, and the deeper reason behind it is that India's systems- the job creation system, education system, institutional system, and media system have been destroyed. They have ceased to function effectively. There are consequences to this. We are now facing a serious economic crisis. During times of serious economic crisis, these systems become even more important. The government should understand that what has happened here is just one step in a much deeper problem," he said.