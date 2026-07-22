'Rahul, Mamata Turning Into Urban Naxals': Giriraj Singh's Explosive Attack Over Congress Protest, Seeks Anti-National Charges Over PM Residence Protest

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Congress protest near the Prime Minister's residence, accusing him of violating constitutional decorum, encouraging unrest and behaving in a manner unbecoming of a constitutional office-holder.

Addressing the media, Singh alleged that Rahul Gandhi's conduct had undermined the dignity attached to his constitutional position and questioned the intent behind staging a protest near the Prime Minister's residence.

"While holding a constitutional office, Rahul Gandhi has completely undermined the dignity of the Constitution," Singh said.

The Union Minister further alleged that the Congress leader was borrowing methods seen in political agitations abroad and attempting to create unrest in India.

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"His conduct is improper. He is trying to incite unrest in India by emulating practices from other countries," Singh claimed.

'Democracy Doesn't Mean Storming PM's Residence'

Taking a swipe at the Congress protest, Giriraj Singh said democratic dissent must remain within the framework of the law and cannot be used as a pretext to march towards the Prime Minister's residence.

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"One should not take the law into one's own hands. Democracy does not mean attempting to storm the Prime Minister's residence," he said.

Questioning the consequences had the situation spiralled out of control, the Union Minister said, "What would have happened if an untoward incident had occurred?"

Seeks 'Anti-National' Charges

Escalating his attack, Singh said Rahul Gandhi should face action for his conduct.

"He should face charges of anti-national activity," the Union Minister alleged.

The remarks are likely to intensify the political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress, which have been trading accusations over the recent protests in the national capital.

'Rahul, Mamata Turning Into Urban Naxals'

Giriraj Singh also targeted former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing both her and Rahul Gandhi of adopting an “Urban Naxal” mindset.

"Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are turning into Urban Naxals and attacking the media," Singh alleged.

He also took a swipe at Opposition leaders over their electoral performance, saying they "come from abroad and lose elections in their own states”, while continuing to target the Central government.

Political War Intensifies

The remarks come amid an intensifying political confrontation over recent protests in Delhi, with the BJP accusing the Opposition of disrupting public order and the Congress maintaining that its demonstrations are aimed at holding the government accountable on issues concerning students and governance.