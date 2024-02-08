Advertisement

Indian Railways: In a significant milestone for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor (MAHSR), the construction of the full span girder is making remarkable progress. The latest update reveals that the construction team has successfully completed the launching of girders on the NH 360.

On Tuesday, Ministry of Railways shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, which displayed the construction work in progress. The caption of the post reads, “Paving the way to progress! The successful launch of the full span girder on NH 360 in Billimora Taluka, Navsari District, Gujarat showcases seamless progress and innovation for #MAHSR corridor.” Since shared the post garnered over 1.5 lakh views, thousands of likes and ton of comments. One user wrote, "These girders will do the job, successfully."

The successful launch of the full span girder on NH 360 in Billimora Taluka, Navsari District, Gujarat showcases seamless progress and innovation for #MAHSR corridor. pic.twitter.com/xeiqTzLopV — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 16, 2024

What Is Girder Bridge

A bridge that supports its deck using girders is known as a girder bridge. Steel or concrete can be used to create girders. Concrete box girder is used in a lot of shorter bridges, particularly in rural regions where it may be subject to erosion and water overflow. A steel beam is commonly referred to as a "girder". The primary source of support for the deck in a beam or girder bridge is the beams, which also carry the weight down to the foundation. The amount of weight that a beam can support depends on its weight, shape, and material type. Straight bridges between 33 and 650 feet (10 and 200 meters) in length, like light rail bridges, pedestrian overpasses, and highway fly-overs, are the most prevalent types of girder bridges.