Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Railways Launch Full Span Girder On NH 360 In Billimora, Significant Step Forward For MAHSR Corridor

Railways: The latest update reveals that the construction team has successfully completed the launching of girders on the NH 360.

Pritam Saha
Indian Railways launch full span girder on NH 360 in Billimora
Indian Railways launch full span girder on NH 360 in Billimora | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian Railways: In a significant milestone for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor (MAHSR), the construction of the full span girder is making remarkable progress. The latest update reveals that the construction team has successfully completed the launching of girders on the NH 360. 

On Tuesday, Ministry of Railways shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, which displayed the construction work in progress. The caption of the post reads, “Paving the way to progress! The successful launch of the full span girder on NH 360 in Billimora Taluka, Navsari District, Gujarat showcases seamless progress and innovation for #MAHSR corridor.” Since shared the post garnered over 1.5 lakh views, thousands of likes and ton of comments. One user wrote, "These girders will do the job, successfully." 

Advertisement

What Is Girder Bridge

A bridge that supports its deck using girders is known as a girder bridge. Steel or concrete can be used to create girders. Concrete box girder is used in a lot of shorter bridges, particularly in rural regions where it may be subject to erosion and water overflow. A steel beam is commonly referred to as a "girder". The primary source of support for the deck in a beam or girder bridge is the beams, which also carry the weight down to the foundation. The amount of weight that a beam can support depends on its weight, shape, and material type. Straight bridges between 33 and 650 feet (10 and 200 meters) in length, like light rail bridges, pedestrian overpasses, and highway fly-overs, are the most prevalent types of girder bridges.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World28 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement