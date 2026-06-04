Rain and Dust Storm Bring Sudden Respite from Intense Heat in Delhi-NCR

A massive dust storm followed by torrential rain lashed Delhi and Noida on Thursday afternoon, bringing sudden respite to millions of residents suffering through days of an intense heatwave.

However, the intensity of the storm has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its warnings to a red alert for the next few hours, advising residents to stay indoors due to unfavourable conditions.

The weather took a sudden turn on Thursday afternoon when a massive wall of dust swept across Noida and Delhi, reducing visibility on major highways and causing disruptions to traffic. Shortly after the dust storm, heavy downpours lashed multiple sectors, transforming the parched streets and significantly cooling the ambient temperature.

The IMD has issued a severe warning for a combination of hailstorms, thunderstorms, sharp lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two hours. Meteorologists warn that the system is packing powerful gusty winds ranging between 50 to 60 kilometers per hour, which could pose a risk to weak structures, trees, and power lines.

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Due to the rapid intensification of the storm system, weather officials have heightened their vigilance across the capital and its adjoining suburbs. The immediate red alert focuses on the high-velocity winds and intense lightning activity expected to hit the region through Thursday evening.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert spanning the next two days. Skies are expected to remain heavily overcast, with the region transitionally moving into a period of intermittent showers.

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Outlook for Delhi and Noida Until June 6

The relief from the heatwave is expected to stick around for a while. News agency ANI reported that the weather department forecasts a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers to persist across Noida and the wider NCR until June 6.

Civic authorities have warned commuters to watch out for waterlogging and falling debris during the peak wind hours.