Advertisement

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas including Noida, received moderate intensity rain accompanied with thunderstorms for the second day on Thursday. The downpour brought respite from the foggy conditions prevailing in the city for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for Delhi-NCR later in the day.

The IMD in its tweet said, “Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Vivek Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Mahrauli), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Rajaund, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Bahajoi (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Moradabad, Rampur, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura (U.P.) during next 2 hours.”

Advertisement

Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Vivek Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Mahrauli), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 31, 2024

Under the influence of two western disturbances, light-intensity rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital on Wednesday afternoon. The downpour on Wednesday led to waterlogging and road blockages, further adding to the woes of the people who were already reeling under the cold wave conditions.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from ITO, shot at 5:20 am) pic.twitter.com/cY2NOwFJ85 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

The IMD has further predicted that no cold wave conditions are expected over any part of the country during the next few days.

