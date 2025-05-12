Raipur Road Crash: 13 Killed, 12 Injured in Trailer-Truck Collision Near Saragaon

Raipur: At least 13 people, including nine women and four children, were killed and 12 others injured in a collision between a trailer truck and another truck on the Raipur-Balodabazar road near Saragaon in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district.

According to police, the victims were part of a family from Chataud village who had traveled to Bansari village to attend a Chatthi ceremony, a traditional family gathering. The tragedy struck while they were returning home, as their truck collided head-on with a trailer near Saragaon under the jurisdiction of the Kharora police station.

Raipur Superintendent of Police Lal Ummed Singh confirmed the details, stating, “Some people from village Chataud had gone to Banarasi to attend a Chatthi program. While returning, their truck met with an accident near the Raipur-Balodabazar road. A total of 13 people have died, and 12 others have been injured. All injured individuals were immediately rushed to the hospital.”

Following the incident, local police and emergency teams were dispatched to the site. The injured were taken to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur for treatment. Several are reported to be in critical condition.