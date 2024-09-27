Published 18:08 IST, September 27th 2024
Raj Dy CM Issues Apology After Minor Son's Video of Driving Open Jeep With Police Escort Surfaces
Prem Chand Bairwa faced massive backlash after his minor son appeared in a social media reel driving a modified jeep with a state govt vehicle tailing him.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Raj Dy CM Issues Apology After Minor Son's Video of Driving Open Jeep With Police Escort Surfaces | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:07 IST, September 27th 2024