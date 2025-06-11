We Could Have Divorced Them, But What Was My Son’s Mistake, Asks Raja’s Mother

Indore: Uma Raghuvanshi, mother of Raja, who was allegedly murdered after his wife, along with said lover Raj, together plotted against him, has said that she never thought Sonam could do such a thing.

Speaking in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Uma Raghuvanshi said, “Never thought Sonam could do this, but she proved her wrong.”

She explained that when Raja’s body was found and Sonam could not be contacted, the family tried to reach out to her and had a conversation with Sonam’s mother about the couple’s whereabouts.

When asked if she thought anyone else was involved apart from Sonam, she replied clearly, “Yes. Sonam couldn’t have planned everything alone.”

She added, “What was Raja’s mistake? I asked Sonam’s mother the same thing. Why would anyone harm him?”

She said, “We just want justice for Raja. We would have filed for a divorce, and we would not have stopped her. But what was Raja’s fault? He didn’t deserve this. All those responsible must be punished.”

Reacting after Sonam's brother Govind's statements to the media, where he demanded the death penalty for her, Raja's mother said, “...Govind said that Sonam should be hanged. He is pained for Raja, not Sonam...Govind is not at fault.”

She further added, “I asked Govind if he met Sonam. He said that he met her for three minutes, and did not get a chance to talk to her for long as the Police surrounded her...”

Raja’s mother forgives Govind, urges Justice

While speaking to the media, Uma Raghuvanshi, Raja’s mother, said she has forgiven Govind, Sonam’s brother, as he has shown remorse.

She shared that Govind has now accepted the truth that his sister Sonam was indeed involved in the case. He has publicly admitted that Sonam is guilty and should face punishment for the crime she has committed.

Govind visited Raja’s home in Indore on Wednesday and, while speaking to reporters, said, “My sister is guilty, and I will ensure she is brought to justice.”

He has now decided to stand in support of Raja. Govind also revealed that he plans to hire a lawyer and initiate legal action against his own sister, Sonam.