Rajasthan Accident: 2 Dead, 20 Students Injured as School Bus Rams Into Truck in Pali

Jaipur: Two people were killed and 20 students sustained injuries after a school bus taking children on an educational tour crashed into a truck in Rajasthan's Pali district on Thursday, police said. The bus plying from Gujarat’s Mehsana to Jaisalmer’s Ramdevra, was carrying 52 passengers, including students, teachers and staff.

The accident took place on the Sumerpur bypass. The bus crashed into the rear of the truck. On receiving the information, police and administrative officials reached the spot, removed the bodies and rushed the injured to hospital.

They later shifted the damaged vehicles to the roadside and resumed the traffic movement. Prakash (60) and Vipul Bhai (25) travelling in the bus died in the accident, while 20 schoolchildren got injured, Sumerpur Station House Officer (SHO) Laxman Singh said.

Eleven injured children were taken to Shivganj Hospital, while nine others who were seriously injured were referred to Sirohi, the SHO said.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted once the family members arrive here.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP state president CP Joshi expressed grief over the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed the officials to provide treatment to the injured with best facilities.

गुजरात से राजस्थान भ्रमण हेतु स्कूल बस का सुमेरपुर पाली थाना क्षेत्र में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद व हृदय विदारक है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति और घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) January 11, 2024

"The news of the school bus travelling from Gujarat to Rajasthan crashing in Sumerpur police station area of Pali district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching," the chief minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He further wrote, "My condolences are with the bereaved family. It is a prayer to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured. Instructions have been given to the local administrative authorities to provide treatment to the injured with the best facilities." State BJP president Joshi wrote on X, "It is sad that a bus coming from Gujarat on a school tour to Rajasthan met with an accident in Sumerpur police station area. While paying tribute to those killed in the accident, I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Sirohi and Pali administration should immediately help the injured as much as possible and provide them medical facilities."

(With PTI inputs)