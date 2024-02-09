Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Rajasthan Budget 2024: 5 Key Takeaways

Ruckus erupted in the Rajasthan assembly as Diya Kumari accused the former Congress government of financial mismanagement and corruption.

Apoorva Shukla
Rajasthan Deputy CM and Finance Minsiter Diya Kumari
Rajasthan Deputy CM and Finance Minsiter Diya Kumari | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Highlights of Rajasthan Budget 2024: Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Finance minister Diya Kumari presented the first budget of the newly-elected BJP government. Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced major allocations to the the education and health sectors. Ruckus erupted in the Rajasthan assembly as Diya Kumari accused the former Congress government of financial mismanagement and corruption. As the Congress leaders created ruckus, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma requested the leaders to listen to the budget speech “by a woman finance minister”. Responding to which, Leader of Opposition of the Rajasthan assembly Tikaram Jully said that the leaders had no objection over presentation of the budget by a woman finance minister, adding that it was inappropriate to make political allegations. 

Here are the key takeaways from the Rajasthan Budget 2024; 

  1. Major announcement for schools- Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced Rs 1,000 crore to establish, upgrade schools, colleges, hospitals in assembly constituencies.
  2. Diya Kumari announces Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan- Diya Kumari announced ‘Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan’ aimed at creating 5 lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages at Rs 11,200 crore provision. 
  3. Recruitment to fill vacancies- Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced recruitment to fill 70,000 posts in the state. 
  4. Pension for labourers and street vendors- Diya Kumari announced ‘CM Vishwakarma Pension scheme’ under which pension benefits would be extended to labourers and street vendors.
  5. Investment to address traffic congestion-  Diya Kumari announced a detailed plan to expand Jaipur Metro from Sitapura to Ambabari. This would address the issue of traffic congestion, said the minister. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement