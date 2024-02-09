Rajasthan Budget 2024: 5 Key Takeaways

Advertisement

Highlights of Rajasthan Budget 2024: Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Finance minister Diya Kumari presented the first budget of the newly-elected BJP government. Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced major allocations to the the education and health sectors. Ruckus erupted in the Rajasthan assembly as Diya Kumari accused the former Congress government of financial mismanagement and corruption. As the Congress leaders created ruckus, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma requested the leaders to listen to the budget speech “by a woman finance minister”. Responding to which, Leader of Opposition of the Rajasthan assembly Tikaram Jully said that the leaders had no objection over presentation of the budget by a woman finance minister, adding that it was inappropriate to make political allegations.

Here are the key takeaways from the Rajasthan Budget 2024;

Major announcement for schools- Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced Rs 1,000 crore to establish, upgrade schools, colleges, hospitals in assembly constituencies. Diya Kumari announces Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan- Diya Kumari announced ‘Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan’ aimed at creating 5 lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages at Rs 11,200 crore provision. Recruitment to fill vacancies- Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced recruitment to fill 70,000 posts in the state. Pension for labourers and street vendors- Diya Kumari announced ‘CM Vishwakarma Pension scheme’ under which pension benefits would be extended to labourers and street vendors. Investment to address traffic congestion- Diya Kumari announced a detailed plan to expand Jaipur Metro from Sitapura to Ambabari. This would address the issue of traffic congestion, said the minister.