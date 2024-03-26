Advertisement

Jaipur: A toddler among four people of a family were killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision between a roadways bus and a car on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said.

Chunavadh Sub-Inspector Rajeev Rayal said the family had come from Punjab’s Moga to meet their relatives in Padampur when the accident happened near the Tatarsar village in Ganganagar.

Kuldeep Kaur (55), her son Surajveer (32), his wife Mandeep Kaur (32), and their one-year-old daughter Vani died on the spot. While Surajveer's sister Manveer Kaur was injured and rushed to a hospital, Rayal said.

The bus driver fled from the scene, he added.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortems. Further procedure will be conducted when other family members arrive, he said.