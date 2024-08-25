Published 12:56 IST, August 25th 2024
Rajasthan Rains: Woman Dies, 4 Swept Away From Temple Stairs in Jalore District
Amid heavy rains in parts of Rajasthan, five people were swept away due to strong water currents from the stairs of a temple in Jalore district; one woman died.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman Swept Away by Strong Current amid Rajasthan Rains (Representative Image) | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
12:56 IST, August 25th 2024