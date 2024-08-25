sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Rajasthan Rains: Woman Dies, 4 Swept Away From Temple Stairs in Jalore District

Published 12:56 IST, August 25th 2024

Rajasthan Rains: Woman Dies, 4 Swept Away From Temple Stairs in Jalore District

Amid heavy rains in parts of Rajasthan, five people were swept away due to strong water currents from the stairs of a temple in Jalore district; one woman died.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
rajasthan rainfall
Woman Swept Away by Strong Current amid Rajasthan Rains (Representative Image) | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:56 IST, August 25th 2024