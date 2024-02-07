English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Rajasthan: Surya Namaskar Made Mandatory In All Govt Schools

Rajasthan govt on Tuesday had made Surya Namaskar mandatory after morning prayers in all government schools, Education Minister Madan Dilawar had announced.

Digital Desk
Surya Namaskar
Rajasthan: Surya Namaskar Made Mandatory In All Govt Schools | Image:Pinterest
Jaipur: Rajasthan government on Tuesday had made  Surya Namaskar mandatory after morning prayers in all government schools, Education Minister Madan Dilawar had announced.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar made this announcement while addressing the state level free girls bicycle distribution program at the Government Higher Secondary School at Modak station in Kota district. 

The Education Minister made the girl students, teachers and villagers pledge to make villages, towns and cities clean by running a cleanliness campaign once a month.

The Education Minister also took part in the program organized in Ramganjmandi. 

Education Minister Madan Dilawar  Breaks His Vow of 34 years

Dilwar wore a flower garland for the first time in 34 years. He had taken vow not to wear a garland until the completion of Ram Temple's construction. 

Amidst the echo of chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, BJP workers garlanded the Education Minister with a 108 feet long garland

Dilawar had taken a vow not to wear the garland until the Ram temple was built.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:33 IST

