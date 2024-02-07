Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:46 IST
Rajasthan: Surya Namaskar Made Mandatory In All Govt Schools
Rajasthan govt on Tuesday had made Surya Namaskar mandatory after morning prayers in all government schools, Education Minister Madan Dilawar had announced.
Jaipur: Rajasthan government on Tuesday had made Surya Namaskar mandatory after morning prayers in all government schools, Education Minister Madan Dilawar had announced.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar made this announcement while addressing the state level free girls bicycle distribution program at the Government Higher Secondary School at Modak station in Kota district.
The Education Minister made the girl students, teachers and villagers pledge to make villages, towns and cities clean by running a cleanliness campaign once a month.
The Education Minister also took part in the program organized in Ramganjmandi.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar Breaks His Vow of 34 years
Dilwar wore a flower garland for the first time in 34 years. He had taken vow not to wear a garland until the completion of Ram Temple's construction.
Amidst the echo of chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, BJP workers garlanded the Education Minister with a 108 feet long garland
Dilawar had taken a vow not to wear the garland until the Ram temple was built.
