Rajnath Singh Launches FSS-1, Lays FSS-5 Keel as HSL Expands Naval Shipbuilding Capacity

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told a gathering at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday that Andhra Pradesh was "poised to be a principal architect of India's maritime future". He made the remark after he launched FSS-1, the first of five Fleet Support Ships for the Indian Navy, laid the keel of the fifth ship, FSS-5, and inaugurated the upgraded Slipway-4 and a 300-tonne Goliath Crane. HSL released his remarks in a press note on 6 October 2026.

HSL Is Ready to Build Larger, More Complex Ships

"With the upgraded Slipway and 300-tonne Goliath Crane, HSL is ready to build larger, more complex ships," Singh said.

He was referring to the two pieces of infrastructure he had inaugurated. The shipyard says the upgraded Slipway-4 can now build and launch ships of up to 45,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT), and that the crane, which spans Slipways 3 and 4, handles heavier blocks faster and more precisely.

Aatmanirbharta Taking Shape in Steel

"The launch of FSS-1 and keel laying of FSS-5 show Aatmanirbharta taking shape in steel, extending our Navy's reach across the Indian Ocean," he said.

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Aatmanirbharta is the Hindi word for self-reliance, and the government uses it as the name of its self-reliance drive. The link he drew rests on a claim from HSL: that the Fleet Support Ships are designed and built indigenously by the shipyard.

The Navy's reach, in HSL's description, comes from at-sea replenishment. The ships are meant to supply warships while they are underway.

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"Andhra Pradesh is poised to be a principal architect of India's maritime future, and today we laid its keel," Singh said.

The keel in question was that of FSS-5, laid the same morning.

Addressing the gathering, Singh appreciated HSL for the historic milestones and described the shipyard as a pillar of India's maritime strength.

The press note also gave a passage in indirect speech. Singh spoke of the pride built into the shipyard's name. Every ship that leaves HSL, he said, carries the name of Hindustan itself in addition to the name on its hull.

The company he was speaking about is a government one. HSL is a Miniratna Category-I Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, which is the ministry Singh heads.

HSL Achieves Triple Milestone

Rear Admiral C Raghuram, VSM (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, spoke at the event.

"The maiden visit of Hon'ble Raksha Mantri is a moment of immense pride and inspiration for every member of HSL," he said. "Today's milestones reflect the dedication of our employees, the trust of the Indian Navy and the support of our business partners. With enhanced infrastructure and our flagship Fleet Support Ship programme in full stride, HSL stands ready to deliver next-generation ships for the nation and for the world."