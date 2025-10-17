‘BAPS fostering faith, unity worldwide’: Rajnath Singh meets Saints In Nashik Ahead Of Diwali

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the occasion of Diwali, met with saints of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha in Nashik on Friday. The meeting took place in the presence of Tirthswarup Swami and other BAPS saints, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.

During the interaction, Singh extended his Diwali greetings and wished peace, prosperity, and unity for all. During the interaction, reference was made to Rajnath Singh’s recent visit to the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sydney, Australia, where he deeply appreciated the Mandir’s remarkable contribution in promoting Indian culture, spirituality, and timeless values on the global stage. His reflections underscored the universal impact of BAPS in fostering faith, unity, and humanitarian service worldwide.

The Defence Minister praised BAPS’s global work in spirituality, community service, and humanitarian efforts, saying that their message of faith and unity continues to inspire millions.

On behalf of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the saints conveyed blessings for Singh’s continued service to the nation and for India’s peace and progress.

The meeting ended on a note of mutual respect and patriotism, celebrating the shared spirit of faith, service, and national pride that marks both Diwali and the mission of BAPS.