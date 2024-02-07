Updated January 18th, 2024 at 16:05 IST
Rajouri: One Agniveer Martyred, 2 Injured in Mine Blast
One Indian Army agniveer has been martyred on while two other Army Jawans have been injured in a mine blast in Kalal area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Representative Image | Image:PTI
Srinagar: One Indian Army agniveer has been martyred on Thursday while two other Army Jawans have been injured in a mine blast in Kalal area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri. The incident took place when troops were patrolling the area. The mine exploded is believed to be that of the Indian Army's.
(This is a developing story)
Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:15 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.