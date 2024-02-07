Advertisement

Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that 56 seats of Rajya Sabha from 15 states will go to polls on February 27. Polling will be held between 09:00 am and 04:00 pm and the results will be declared on the same day. For the unversed, the term of about 56 members is due to expire in April 2024.

Rajya Sabha Elections: State-wise seats

Andhra Pradesh - 3

Bihar - 6

Chhattisgarh - 1

Gujarat: 4

Haryana: 1

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Karnataka: 4

Madhya Pradesh: 5

Maharashtra: 6

Telangana: 3

Uttar Pradesh: 10

Uttarakhand: 1

West Bengal: 5

Odisha: 3

Rajasthan: 3

Rajya Sabha elections 2024: Important dates

Issue of notification: February 08, 2024 (Thursday)

February 08, 2024 (Thursday) Last date for filing nominations: February 15, 2024 (Thursday)

February 15, 2024 (Thursday) Scrutiny of nominations: February 16, 2024 (Friday)

February 16, 2024 (Friday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: February 20, 2024

February 20, 2024 Date of poll: February 27, 2024 (Tuesday)

February 27, 2024 (Tuesday) Hours of polling: 09:00 am to 04:00 pm

09:00 am to 04:00 pm Counting of votes: February 27, 2024 (Tuesday) at 05:00 pm

February 27, 2024 (Tuesday) at 05:00 pm Date before which election shall be completed: February 29, 2024 (Thursday)

The Rajya Sabha has members with a six-year term of office. To maintain continuity in the functioning of the house, one-third of its members retire every two years. These members of the upper house are not directly elected by the public but are chosen indirectly by the elected members of the State Legislative Assemblies. The election process employs a system of proportional representation using a single transferable vote. This method ensures a representative and diverse composition in