Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: 56 RS Seats From 15 States to go to Polls on February 27

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that 56 seats of Rajya Sabha from 15 states will go to polls on February 27.

Digital Desk
Rajya Sabha Election 2024
Rajya Sabha Election 2024 | Image:PTI
Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that 56 seats of Rajya Sabha from 15 states will go to polls on February 27.  Polling will be held between 09:00 am and 04:00 pm and the results will be declared on the same day.  For the unversed, the term of about 56 members is due to expire in April 2024.

Rajya Sabha Elections: State-wise seats

  • Andhra Pradesh - 3 
  • Bihar - 6 
  • Chhattisgarh - 1 
  • Gujarat: 4
  • Haryana: 1
  • Himachal Pradesh: 1
  • Karnataka: 4
  • Madhya Pradesh: 5
  • Maharashtra: 6
  • Telangana: 3
  • Uttar Pradesh: 10
  • Uttarakhand: 1
  • West Bengal: 5
  • Odisha: 3
  • Rajasthan: 3 

Rajya Sabha elections 2024: Important dates

  • Issue of notification: February 08, 2024 (Thursday)
  • Last date for filing nominations: February 15, 2024 (Thursday)
  • Scrutiny of nominations: February 16, 2024 (Friday)
  • Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: February 20, 2024
  • Date of poll: February 27, 2024 (Tuesday)
  • Hours of polling: 09:00 am to 04:00 pm
  • Counting of votes: February 27, 2024 (Tuesday) at 05:00 pm
  • Date before which election shall be completed: February 29, 2024 (Thursday)

Rajya Sabha Elections

The Rajya Sabha has members with a six-year term of office. To maintain continuity in the functioning of the house, one-third of its members retire every two years. These members of the upper house are not directly elected by the public but are chosen indirectly by the elected members of the State Legislative Assemblies. The election process employs a system of proportional representation using a single transferable vote. This method ensures a representative and diverse composition in

Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

