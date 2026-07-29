Rajya Sabha Passes Bill Granting Statutory Protection to National Song 'Vande Mataram'

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to extend the same legal safeguards to the national song Vande Mataram as those currently enjoyed by the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

The legislation amends the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, to make deliberate insults to Vande Mataram punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai described the amendment as more than a legislative measure.

“It reflects the collective commitment to the soul of India, our national consciousness, cultural heritage, and the ideals of the freedom struggle,” he said.

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Rai recalled that the 1971 Act originally provided protection to the National Flag, the Constitution, and the National Anthem. He emphasised that Vande Mataram, composed in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, holds deep historic significance. The Minister highlighted key moments from the freedom struggle, including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s efforts to create a complete musical version in 1928 and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s decision to have Pandit Omkarnath Thakur render the full song on All India Radio on the morning of 15 August 1947. He also referenced Dr. Rajendra Prasad’s 1950 statement in the Constituent Assembly according Vande Mataram the same respect as the national anthem.

The Minister asserted that opposition to Vande Mataram amounted to a policy of appeasement that undermines national pride.

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Initiating the discussion, BJP MP Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal noted that the song had faced disrespect for over 123 years despite inspiring countless revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence. He alleged that an insult to the song had occurred during a Congress session in 1923.

Golla Baburao of the YSRCP welcomed the Bill and urged all members to uphold and respect the national song. “Vande Mataram is not just a song, but a source of inspiration that motivated countless freedom fighters,” he said, crediting the Government for introducing the legislation.

Several other members, including Sulata Deo (BJD), Sanjay Singh (AAP), and Dr. M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), participated in the discussion.