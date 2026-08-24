Raksha Bandhan Gift? UP Government Announces Free Bus Rides and Heightened Security for Women

Lucknow: In a festive gesture for Raksha Bandhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a free bus travel facility for women across the state. The special service is designed to ensure safe and convenient travel for women visiting their families for the festival.

The free travel period will run from 6:00 AM on August 27 until midnight on August 29. Female passengers, accompanied by one companion, can travel without charge on buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

To accommodate the expected surge in passengers, the Chief Minister has directed that this initiative also include over 900 buses operated by the Urban Development Department.

Enhanced Security and Driver Verification

During a high-level coordination meeting at his official residence on Sunday involving the transport, police, traffic, and urban development departments, Adityanath emphasised passenger safety as a top priority. Key directives include:

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Increased Patrolling: Heightened security presence across cities, expressways, highways, and major routes.

Driver Verification: Mandatory credential checks for drivers of private buses, auto-rickshaws, taxis, and e-rickshaws to ensure only verified and competent individuals operate vehicles.

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Strict Enforcement: Continuous crackdowns on overcharging, speeding, drunk driving, unauthorised passenger transport in goods vehicles or tractors, and riding without helmets or seatbelts.

Crowd Management and Station Amenities

With heavy footfall anticipated at key transit hubs, particularly in Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Vindhyachal-Mirzapur, and Gorakhpur, action plans are being prepared in advance to manage traffic loads at bus terminals, railway stations, markets, and city entry and exit points.

Local authorities and transport unions have been instructed to hold coordination meetings by August 25. The government has also mandated that:

Passengers must be charged officially prescribed fares, with strict measures to prevent overloading and promote courteous behaviour.

Bus stations must be equipped with adequate CCTV surveillance, clean drinking water, and robust cleanliness protocols. The Health Department will set up specific first-aid arrangements at all bus stations.

Emergency Response Integration

To maximise road safety during the festive rush, the Chief Minister urged all relevant departments to work in coordination to utilise the "golden hour" in the event of an accident.