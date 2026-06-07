'Ram Ji Sees Everything': Ram Mandir Trust Dismisses Akhilesh Yadav's 'Crores Of Donation Money Missing' Claim
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that there are reports that crores of rupees donated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, have gone missing. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have dismissed his allegations.
- India News
- 3 min read
Ayodhya: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that there are reports that crores of rupees donated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, have gone missing.
Calling it an extremely sensitive piece of news for devotees of Lord Ram across the entire world, Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, "Crores of rupees in offerings to the ‘Ram Mandir’ have been found missing."
He called the alleged situation "utterly shameful" for the temple trust, adding, "No one is coming forward to offer any explanation."
"There is a demand for the court to take suo motu cognizance, as this is directly linked to the deep faith in Lord Ram held by the entire Sanatan society at a global level. The government's silence is suspicious," the former Chief Minister said.
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Ram Mandir Trust Replies
Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, dismissed Akhilesh Yadav's allegations.
He said, "Every decision within the Trust is made collectively and documented in writing. Accounts of all transactions are meticulously maintained, and everything is proceeding correctly and transparently. There is mutual goodwill and love."
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Stating that "Ram ji sees everything", the Mahant added, "People may say whatever they please, but the work regarding Ram Lalla is proceeding perfectly...The Trust would never commit such errors."
‘Explanation Not Clear’: Akhilesh Yadav
Later Akhilesh Yadav took to X to dismiss the explanation provided to counter his allegation.
He said, "The explanation itself is not clear. It seems like this is an ordinary matter for them every week, and so ordinary that they no longer even consider it "noteworthy.""
He further said that all trust members should be seated together to provide an explanation, and CCTV evidence should be used as support for matching the data. “As soon as all the trustees sit together, the truth will come out immediately because not everyone among them is the same. When there is no single specific individual at the center of this suspected manipulation, then what significance does the explanation from just one person hold,” he added.
He claimed that the explanation provided feels like a “verbal formality”, adding, “The entire Sanatan society of the world has become even more suspicious and hurt by this extremely weak explanation.”
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