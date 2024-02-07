English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Ram Jyoti: PM Lights Diyas at His Residence to Celebrate Ram Lalla's Homecoming | See Pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla at the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.

Isha Bhandari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla at the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla at the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. | Image:PM Modi Official
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lit diyas at his residence to Celebrate Ram Mandir Consecration. Taking to X, PM shared the pictures and wrote, “रामज्योति.”

PM Modi in Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla at the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. Dressed in a golden kurta, cream dhoti, and patka, PM Modi walked into the sanctum sanctorum, holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta, adding a touch of traditional grace to the occasion.

Having reached Ayodhya earlier in the day, PM Modi expressed his sentiments on the divine moment in a post on social media, stating, “The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram.”

The prime minister actively participated in the elaborate 'pran pratishtha' rituals, accompanied by dignitaries including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Offering prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla, PM Modi remarked, “It is a matter of great privilege to be part of this divine programme.”

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:22 IST

