Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha: AIIMS Delhi to be Closed Till 2:30 on January 22
The Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs
New Delhi: In light of the nationwide celebrations for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024, the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs.
An official notification from AIIMS Delhi stated, “It is notified for information of all the employees that the Institute will remain half-day closed till 14.30 hrs on 22.01.2024. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units, and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them.”
Emergency Services to be Operational
However, the notification highlighted that despite the half-day closure, critical clinical services at AIIMS New Delhi will continue to operate.
