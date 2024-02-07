English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha: AIIMS Delhi to be Closed Till 2:30 on January 22

The Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs

Isha Bhandari
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs.
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In light of the nationwide celebrations for the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024, the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs.

An official notification from AIIMS Delhi stated, “It is notified for information of all the employees that the Institute will remain half-day closed till 14.30 hrs on 22.01.2024. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units, and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them.”

Advertisement

Emergency Services to be Operational 

However, the notification highlighted that despite the half-day closure, critical clinical services at AIIMS New Delhi will continue to operate. 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News32 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News37 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 40 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories43 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement