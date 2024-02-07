Ayodhya: The advanced medical equipment within the cubes is RFID-tagged for efficient repacking and redeployment. | Image: PIB

Ayodhya: Mobile hospitals, known as Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISHMA, have been set up in Ayodhya to increase medical preparedness for the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, as per reports. These mobile hospitals equipped with cutting-edge technology are part of the larger initiative called ‘Project BHISHM' – Bharat Health Initiative for ‘Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri’. The deployment is aimed at providing efficient medical care during the ceremony, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend on January 22, 2024, with an expected attendance of 8,000 guests.

BHISHMA to Provide Rapid Response and Comprehensive Care in Ayodhya

The mobile hospitals, designed to treat up to 200 casualties, focus on rapid response and comprehensive care. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics, these cubes facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in emergency situations.

One of the standout features of these mobile hospitals is their quick deployment capability. In just 12 minutes, the entire unit, consisting of 72 easily transportable components, can be set up by hand, cycle, or even drone. This agility is crucial during mass casualty incidents, ensuring a swift transition from primary care to definitive care and potentially saving lives in the critical initial moments of emergencies.

The cubes are designed to be robust, waterproof, and lightweight, making them suitable for various emergency scenarios. Their flexibility allows deployment through airdrops or ground transportation, ensuring an immediate response capability.

Advanced Medical Equipment with RFID Integration

The advanced medical equipment within the cubes is Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-tagged for efficient repacking and redeployment. Additionally, the BHISHM software system, integrated into a provided tablet, enables operators to quickly locate items, monitor their usage and expiry, and ensure readiness for subsequent deployment.

These mobile hospitals are a step forward in disaster management, providing a versatile and technologically advanced solution to address medical needs during emergencies in Ayodhya and beyond.