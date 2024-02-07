Advertisement

Hyderabad: A day ahead of the long-anticipated Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ram Mandir, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha stated on Sunday that the BRS party has not received any official invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Despite this, she has conveyed the party's aspiration to visit Ayodhya.

In a statement, Kavitha said, “The BRS party has not received any official invitation for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir, but Lord Ram is everyone's, so one day we will visit Ayodhya.”

Previously, the daughter of Telangana's former chief minister had expressed admiration for the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In a recent statement, Kavitha conveyed that the impending installation of the idol of Ram Lalla is a ‘dream come true for crores of Hindus.’

"During the auspicious time, which is a dream come true for crores of Hindus, the country welcomes it along with Telangana," Kavitha posted on X. Kavitha shared the video of the construction work then still ongoing of the sanctum-sanctorum, where Ram Lalla is now seated.