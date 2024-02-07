English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 12:56 IST

'Ram for Everyone': K Kavitha Intends to Visit Ayodhya Despite Not Receiving Invitation

BRS MLC will visit Ayodhya despite not receiving an official invitation, stating that Ram is for everyone.

Digital Desk
K Kavitha
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Hyderabad: A day ahead of the long-anticipated Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ram Mandir, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha stated on Sunday that the BRS party has not received any official invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Despite this, she has conveyed the party's aspiration to visit Ayodhya.

In a statement, Kavitha said, “The BRS party has not received any official invitation for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir, but Lord Ram is everyone's, so one day we will visit Ayodhya.”

Previously, the daughter of Telangana's former chief minister had expressed admiration for the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In a recent statement, Kavitha conveyed that the impending installation of the idol of Ram Lalla is a ‘dream come true for crores of Hindus.’

"During the auspicious time, which is a dream come true for crores of Hindus, the country welcomes it along with Telangana," Kavitha posted on X. Kavitha shared the video of the construction work then still ongoing of the sanctum-sanctorum, where Ram Lalla is now seated.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 12:48 IST

