English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:10 IST

After Delhi, AIIMS Bhubaneswar to be Closed Till 2:30 PM on January 22 Ram Mandir Mega Opening

AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday said that it will observe a half-day holiday till 2:30 PM to commemorate Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22.

Digital Desk
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs.
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday said that it will observe a half-day holiday till 2:30 PM to commemorate Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22. This development comes a day after AIIMS Delhi also announced that it will observe a closure for half day till 2:30 PM. Announcing a half-day holiday, the office of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar released a circular, which read: “…the Competent Authority/AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has decided that AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will observe half day closing till 14.30 hours on 22nd January 2024, to enable its employees to participate in the celebrations of of the Ram Lalla Pranpratishtha at Ayodhya on 22nd January, 2024 across India, without any interruption of the essential hospital services.”

Meanwhile, the AIIMS Delhi will remain open on Monday, reversing its decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple. "In continuation with circular dated January 20 of this office, the outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with appointment in order to prevent any inconvenience to them and to facilitate patient care," the new office memorandum said. All critical clinical care services shall remain operational, it said.

Advertisement

An official memorandum by AIIMS, Delhi had earlier noted that the Government has declared half-day holiday on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. However, it had said that critical and emergency services will be functional. The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple will take place on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan to Shut Borders with Iran, Afghanistan During General Elections

    World6 minutes ago

  3. A Guide to Choosing and Opening a Best Savings Account

    Initiatives6 minutes ago

  4. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement