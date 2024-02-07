the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs. | Image: PTI

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday said that it will observe a half-day holiday till 2:30 PM to commemorate Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22. This development comes a day after AIIMS Delhi also announced that it will observe a closure for half day till 2:30 PM. Announcing a half-day holiday, the office of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar released a circular, which read: “…the Competent Authority/AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has decided that AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will observe half day closing till 14.30 hours on 22nd January 2024, to enable its employees to participate in the celebrations of of the Ram Lalla Pranpratishtha at Ayodhya on 22nd January, 2024 across India, without any interruption of the essential hospital services.”

Meanwhile, the AIIMS Delhi will remain open on Monday, reversing its decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple. "In continuation with circular dated January 20 of this office, the outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with appointment in order to prevent any inconvenience to them and to facilitate patient care," the new office memorandum said. All critical clinical care services shall remain operational, it said.

An official memorandum by AIIMS, Delhi had earlier noted that the Government has declared half-day holiday on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. However, it had said that critical and emergency services will be functional. The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple will take place on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

