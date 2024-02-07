English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ‘Etched in Our Memories’: PM Modi Shares Ram Mandir Video Montage | WATCH

The consecration of Ram Lalla was held on January 22 in the presence of PM Modi.

Digital Desk
Ram Temple
The rituals for Ram Temple consecration ceremony were led by PM Modi. | Image:X/@narendramodi
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: Sharing a video montage of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on social media platform X on Tuesday, Prime Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the event will be etched in the memories of people for years to come.

He tweeted, “What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come.”

Advertisement

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram childhood form) was held on January 22 and the rituals were led by PM Modi himself. Modi on Monday gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years. As the inauguration of the temple marked the culmination of a decades-long campaign to reclaim a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, Modi said it was the advent of a new era. 

Advertisement

Lakhs of people watched the pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on television at their homes and in neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment.  

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World13 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  5. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement