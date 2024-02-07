Advertisement

Ayodhya: Sharing a video montage of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on social media platform X on Tuesday, Prime Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the event will be etched in the memories of people for years to come.

He tweeted, “What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come.”

What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come. pic.twitter.com/8SXnFGnyWg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram childhood form) was held on January 22 and the rituals were led by PM Modi himself. Modi on Monday gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years. As the inauguration of the temple marked the culmination of a decades-long campaign to reclaim a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, Modi said it was the advent of a new era.

Lakhs of people watched the pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on television at their homes and in neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment.

(With PTI inputs)

